Ruth K. Esh, 25, of 2874 Stumptown Rd., Ronks, entered into rest at home on Saturday, April 11, 2020 after an illness. Born in Ronks, she was the daughter of Elmer K. and Annie S. King Esh. A homemaker, Ruth was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Also surviving: brothers, Henry married to Mary Esh, Ronks, Benuel married to Elizabeth Esh, Peach Bottom, Elmer married to Rachel Esh, Conowingo, MD, John married to Martha Esh, Ronks, Christian and Daniel, at home; sisters, Barbara married to Chester Fisher, Lancaster, Malinda married to Henry Stoltzfus, Paradise, Sadie married to Ephraim Blank, Oxford, Annie married to Christian Smucker, Atglen, Katie married to Daniel Zook, Ronks; maternal grandfather, Benuel married to Rebecca King, Bird-in-Hand. She was preceded in death by grandparents, Henry and Malinda Esh, and Barbara King.
Private Services. Interment: Myer's Cemetery. Furman's – Leola
