Ruth Juanita McCall, 91, of Lancaster and formerly of Dunedin, FL, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022.
She was the wife of the late John D. McCall, who passed away in 1978. Born in Albany, GA, she was the daughter of the late Elbert W. and Minnie Lee (Langdale) Griffin.
Juanita had worked for the Winn Dixie Grocery Stores in Florida for many years in the clerical department. She was a member of the North Dunedin Baptist Church in Florida.
She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, and loved to dance.
Juanita is survived by her daughter, Johnnie Ladale Burton, married to Patrick Burton of Lancaster, PA; her grandchildren Elizabeth Sizer, Sarah Burton, Cynthia Dinse, and Mark, Michelle, and Jon McCall, her great grandchildren Hannah, Jackson, Connor, Cayden, Joshua Jon, Isabella, and Jon; her great great grandchild, Sophia Ann; and by her daughter-in-law Lenora McCall and many extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her son, Michael Lee McCall.
Memorial Services are to be held on December 3, 2022 in Florida. Please make a contribution to an animal rescue organization of your choice, a cause close to Juanita's heart. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
