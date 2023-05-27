Ruth Jean Martin, 66, of Ephrata, passed away on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at her home. She was born in Bristol, PA to the late Howard and Barbara (Bates) Crist and was the wife of Jeffrey S. Martin.
Ruth Jean attended Ephrata United Zion Church. She had worked as an administrative assistant for local Christian organizations. Ruth loved the Lord her God and spent time reading God's word and praying for others. She enjoyed being with family, especially spending as much time as she could with her seven grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by four daughters: Elizabeth S. Martin, Rachael L. Shepard, wife of Alan Shepard, Rebekah J. Ginther, wife of Bruce Ginther, Jr., and Deborah R. Ihling, wife of Sean Ihling; seven grandchildren; three siblings: Stephen Crist, Paul Crist, and Sue Harmon.
A viewing will be held Tuesday, May 30, 2023, from 9:00 to 11:00 AM at the Ephrata United Zion Church, 408 East Fulton Street, Ephrata, followed by her funeral service at 11:00 AM with Pastor Bruce Ginther, Jr. officiating. Interment will take place in the Conestoga Memorial Park, Lancaster.
Memorial contributions in Ruth's memory may be made to People International online at www.gopeople.org/give using the drop-down menu in the "Designation" box to "688 In Memory of Ruth Martin" or by check made out to People International, memo line "688 In Memory of Ruth Martin", and mailed to PO Box 3005, Vancouver, WA 98668.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
