Ruth J. Herr, 84, of Manheim, and formerly of Lititz, died peacefully on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Pleasant View Communities. Born in Darby, she was the daughter of the late Robert J. and Margaret MacRae Crawford. Ruth was the loving wife of the late James E. Herr who died in November of 2007.
Ruth received a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Social Studies in 1959 from Eastern University and continued her education receiving a Master of Science Degree from the University of Pennsylvania in 1964. She was a Teacher and Academic Dean of Students at Linden Hall, Lititz for over 30 years. During her time at Linden Hall, she was known for her teaching excellence, and her close relationships she had with students even following graduation. Ruth received the Valley Forge Freedom Foundation Award and recognized as Teacher of The Year three different times. Following her time at Linden Hall she enjoyed working for the Shipley Oil Company in their stores throughout South-Central Pennsylvania from 1986 to 2017.
She was a member of Lititz Moravian Congregation and the Lititz Women’s Club. Ruth’s interests included: a love of dogs, all sporting events, especially women’s basketball, reading, traveling, and crafts. She also enjoyed the Christmas holiday season. Ruth and her husband had a crafting business together called Nice N’ Pretty and travelled all over PA to local craft shows. Ruth received a PA State Festival Arts Contest Award for her color photography nature study.
Surviving are six cousins. Preceding her in death is a brother, David Crawford.
Services for Ruth will be private and at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Lititz Moravian Cemetery. To send the family an on-line condolences, please visit: www.buchfuneral.com
