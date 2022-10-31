Ruth Irene Strickler, 85 of Brownstown, PA, went to be with the Lord Friday, October 28, 2022, in the comfort of her home.
She was born in Columbia, PA to the late Charles and Mary (Gockley) Albert. She was the wife of the late George E. Strickler, with whom she shared 43 years of marriage.
Ruth was a life-time member of Salem United Methodist Church, Rothsville, PA. She worked as a seamstress for Atlas Overalls for over 40 years. She also worked at Landis Home, and she was an Avon Representative. Her hobbies included gardening, sewing, pulling weeds, going on trips with her brothers and sisters and going to her son's cabin. She also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by four children, Michael Strickler, husband of Sandy (Howe) Strickler of Brownstown, Diane Strickler, partner of Carolyn Watts of Brownstown, Dawn Miller, partner of Brett Harple of Lebanon, PA, Denise Smith, wife of Jeffrey Smith of York, SC; two grandchildren, Erica Charles and Meradyth Fisher; two great-grandchildren, Katie and Karson Charles and two sisters, Lois Lynn and Doris Schatz, both of Mount Joy.
In addition to her parents and loving husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Debra Strickler; a grandson, Ryan Strickler, four sisters, Carol Ann Albert, Miriam Gockley, Mary Jane Freeman, Rhoda Strickler; four brothers, Llyod Albert, Marvin Albert, Melvin Albert and Robert Albert.
A viewing will be held Wednesday, November 2, 2022, from 10 to 11 AM, at Salem United Methodist Church, 1744 Old Rothsville Rd., Lititz, PA, followed by her funeral service at 11 AM, with Pastor Larry Kipp officiating. Interment will take place in Millport Mennonite Cemetery.
If desired, memorial contributions in Ruth's memory may be made to the Salem United Methodist Church.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
