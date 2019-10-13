Ruth Irene Oldenburg Cook, 89, a resident of Lancaster, PA passed away on October 9, 2019.
She was preceded by her husband, Angus Arthur Cook who passed in May 2018.
She is survived by her five children Richard Cook (Deborah), Lorinda Anderson, Jeff Cook, Patricia Heim (Gerhard), and Rodney Cook (Jennifer). She is survived by twelve grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.
Angus and Ruth enjoyed traveling and Ruth will be remembered for her love of music and dancing. Ruth attended West Willow United Methodist and later the church at Conestoga View Nursing Home. She retired from Darrenkamps Grocery Store, where Ruth enjoyed socializing.
Most of all, Ruth will be remembered for her devotion to her family, her love of cooking and for being a loving mother and grandmother.
Memorial services honoring Ruth and Angus will be held in New York State.
Donations can be made in her honor to your favorite charity. Condolences can be addressed to her family and sent to 3243 Elmae Drive, Lancaster PA, 17601. 717-273-6283