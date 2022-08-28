Ruth Hutzel, 82, born February 25, 1940, and Joseph Hutzel, 89, born March 29, 1932, of Elizabethtown PA, both entered life eternal peacefully within months of each other after sharing 32 years in a devoted loving marriage.
Ruth entered on August 10, 2022, and Joseph on December 8, 2021. They were former residents of Northeast Philadelphia and Richboro before finding their adored forever home and community in Elizabethtown, PA where they resided for 18 years.
Ruth is the beloved mother of John E. Passfeld, Evelina R. Liberatore, and Ronald D. Passfeld. Along with their spouses she is also survived by four grandsons, their spouses, and four great-grandsons. She was also the beloved sister of Robert Kampia, Rudolf Kampia (Judy) and Renate Emilia and beloved aunt to fifteen nieces and nephews.
Ruth was a faithful witness to our Lord; she had a servant's heart and was well known for her hospitality and devotion. What was most important to her was Jesus's love for her and her love for Jesus. She dedicated most of her life to teaching bible study and leading people into a growing relationship with Jesus Christ. What Ruth would want everyone to know is that true life starts and stops with Jesus and invites you to come to know him for the loving God and Savior he is.
They will be forever loved and missed by their family, friends, and cherished neighbors.
A celebration of life for Ruth, followed by the interment of her ashes next to her dearest Joseph will be held for immediate family and close friends at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, 75 E. High St., Elizabethtown, PA 17022 on Thurday, September 1, 2022, at 12 noon.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the World Central Kitchen at https://donate.WCK.org or Lutheran World Relief at https://donate.LWR.org. To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.