Ruth Herr Graver, 96, formerly of Holtwood, entered into rest on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at the Quarryville Presbyterian Retire-ment Community. Born in East Drumore Twp., she was the daughter of the late Maurice J. and Grace C. (Lynes) Herr. She was the loving wife of the late Veryl E. "Bill" Graver who passed in 1995.
Ruth was a thoughtful and caring homemaker and an active member of Chestnut Level Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed bowling and square dancing with her late husband.
She is survived by 2 sons: Marty, husband of Karen Graver and Dale, husband of Rocie Carballo-Graver; along with 4 grandchildren: Joshua, Patrick, Anthony, and Chandler. Also surviving is a brother, Jay Herr. She was preceded in death by siblings: Glenn Herr, Maurice Herr, Jr., and Helen Reese.
A Funeral Service will take place at Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 227 W. 4th St., Quarryville, PA on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor John Hartman officiating. There will be a viewing at the funeral home from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Interment will follow the service in the Chestnut Level Presbyterian Cemetery. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to Chestnut Level Presbyterian Church, 1068 Chestnut Level Road, Quarryville, PA 17566. To share a fond memory of Ruth or leave a condolence, please visit: dewalds.com
A living tribute »