Ruth Helen Keck, of Lancaster, PA passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Wilkes Barre, PA she was the daughter of the late Anthony E. and Ruth E. (Schutter) Zelinski. Ruth was the wife of the late Galen N. Keck who passed away in April of 2009.
She was a member of Highland Presbyterian Church.
Ruth is survived by her four step children, Jaye G. Keck, Cecil L. Krebs, Wanda S. Dixon, and Donna E. Harnly; her six step grandchildren, James G. Hinkson, Jr., Jennifer Megan Whiteside, Niles D. Keck, Zachary A. Blanchard, Brian R. Harnly, and Alex C. Krebs; her two cousins, Calvin Daubert and Edward Daubert.
She was preceded in death by her husband Galen N. Keck, her two step sons, Randy E. Keck and Dale N. Keck, and brother Anthony Zelinski.
Family and friends are invited to Funeral Services on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Highland Presbyterian Church, 500 E. Roseville Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601. Burial will immediately follow at Conestoga Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Highland Church Memorial Fund.
