Ruth Meck Habecker, age 96, a resident of Albuquerque, New Mexico for the last 14 years and long-time resident of Lancaster, Pennsylvania died Thursday, December 10, 2020. She is survived by her daughters; Sharon Christensen of Millersville, PA; Melinda Habecker and grandsons, Brendon Connors and Ian Connors of Mount Horeb, Wisconsin; and Nancy McDow and husband Eric and grandchildren, Sean McDow and Jessica McDow of Albuquerque, NM. She is also survived by her sisters; Martha (Marty) Bushong, Lancaster, PA; and Marian Graybill, Willow Street, PA. She is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth H. Habecker and her parents, Ralph and Martha (Nettie) Meck and her half-brother, Lester Lefever. Her son-in-law, Frederick Christensen and brothers-in-law, James Graybill and Mark Bushong.
Ruth grew up in a conservative Mennonite home and graduated from Lampeter High School with numerous awards and two scholarships for college. She was still unable to financially afford to go to college despite greatly desiring to go to become a science researcher. She instead became the first woman to be hired to work at the Armstrong Research Center assisting with industrial product development. She left when pregnant with her first child and lovingly raised her three daughters. Later in life she returned to work in retail at Sears.
Ruth and her husband Ken loved ballroom dancing to big bands and travel. They traveled widely both in the United States and internationally. Ruth was also an avid and astute Bridge player, financial investor, reader, gardener, and fan of sports including Penn State teams. She was a wonderful mother and wife and knew how to create a loving welcoming home. All who knew her will dearly miss her.
A graveside service will be held sometime in summer or fall 2021 after COVID-19 allows for safe family gatherings. Interment will follow at the Rohrerstown Mennonite Cemetery.
If desired, contributions in Ruth Habecker's memory may be made to the Rohrerstown Mennonite Cemetery Association, 609 Rohrerstown Rd., Lancaster PA 17601 or to Pennsylvania Association for the Blind.
