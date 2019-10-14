Ruth H. Lapp, 68, of Ephrata, passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital.
She was born in Ephrata to the late John J. and Ruth (Weaver) Horst and was the wife of the late John M. Lapp who passed away in 2002.
Ruth was a member of Petra Church, New Holland. She worked as a caregiver.
She is survived by her siblings, Raymond, husband of Eleanor (Groff) Horst of Richland, PA, Lloyd, husband of Erma (Martin) Horst of Schuylkill Haven, PA, Erma, wife of Isaac Brubacker of Colby, WI, John, husband of Lizzie (Zeiset) Horst of Lyons, NY, Irene, wife of James McCoy of Denver, PA, Earl, husband of Ruth (Good) Horst of Tamaqua, PA, Martha, wife of Ronald Brown of Terre Hill, PA, Edith Horst, with whom she resided, Joyce, wife of Frank Charlton of Newville, PA; sisters-in-law, Gladys, wife of Everett Hershey of Potter County, PA, Elizabeth Good of Nanty Glo, PA; 18 nieces; 14 nephews; 1 step niece and 6 step nephews.
A viewing will be held Wednesday, October 16, 2019, from 5 to 8 pm, at Petra Church, 565 Airport Road, New Holland. An additional viewing will be held Thursday, October 17, from 9 to 10 am, at the church, followed by her funeral service at 10 am, with Pastor Lester Zimmerman officiating. Interment will take place in Weaverland Cemetery.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.