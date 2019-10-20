Ruth H. Earhart, 94, of Elizabethtown, died unexpectedly Monday October 14, 2019 at Pleasant View Retirement Community, Manheim. She was the widow of Benjamin R. Earhart who died in 2011. Born in Warwick Twp. she was the daughter of the late Harry and Elizabeth (Fetter) Huber and the late Anna (Ritter) Huber. Prior to retiring Ruth was a press operator and binder at Engle Publishing & Printing, Mount Joy. She was a member of the Elizabethtown Church of the Brethren where she enjoyed making baby blankets. Ruth was an active member of the Elizabethtown Flower Club. Those visiting Ruth could always find her doing jigsaw or word search puzzles.
Surviving is a daughter Cynthia wife of Tracy Coffee, Mechanicsburg, a son Jeffrey husband of Delores Earhart, Carrollton, GA, two grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; a sister Margaret Hubbard, San Antonio, TX, and two brothers Ray husband of Kathryn (Gochnauer) Huber, Anderson, SC, and Donald husband of Pauline (Groff) Huber, Manheim.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her funeral service at the Elizabethtown Church of the Brethren, 777 S. Mount Joy St., Elizabethtown on Tuesday October 22, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Interment will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. There will be a public viewing at the church on Tuesday morning from 9:00 AM until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ruth's memory may be sent to the American Diabetes Association, 150 Monument Road, Suite 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com