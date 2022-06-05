Ruth H. Book, 89, of Ronks, PA went to be with the Lord peacefully on June 1, 2022 at Hospice and Community Care. She was the loving wife of Roy H. Book. Roy and Ruth were married for 69 wonderful years. Born in Paradise, she was the daughter of the late Isaac and Esther Burkhart Hershey.
Ruth was the bookkeeper of their dairy farm, Roaring Maples Farm. She was an avid bowler on multiple leagues. Ruth also loved playing games and was very competitive whether it was a game of baseball in the yard, Yahtzee while laying out in the sun, or a game of marbles with her grandkids. She loved completing jigsaw puzzles with Roy, going for walks and tending her flowers around the farm. But most of all, she enjoyed time when the whole family was together on holidays and during the summer when she could sit on their porch glider and watch the grandkids play. She will always be remembered as the family's biggest cheerleader and supporter.
Ruth was a member of Mill Creek Bible Church and a former member of Lancaster County Farm Women.
Surviving beside her husband Roy are her 3 children, Donna Cook (husband Michael), of Aurora, IL, William Book (wife Diane), of Ronks, PA, Robert Book of Lancaster, PA; 4 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; 2 brothers, Isaac Hershey, Jr. (wife Betty), of AZ and Gerald Hershey (wife Cherry) of NC.
Ruth was preceded in death by 4 sisters, Evelyn Rutt Rohrer, Miriam Herr, Mary Mellinger, twin sister Rhoda Nolt; and 1 brother John Hershey
A celebration of life for Ruth will be held at Mill Creek Bible Church, 270 Strasburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17602 on Monday, July 11, 2022 at 7:00 PM with Pastor Phil Good officiating. A visitation will be held from 6:00PM until the time of service.
Private traditional burial will be in Paradise Mennonite Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Murray A. Miller with Reynolds & Shivery Funeral Home, Quarryville, PA. reynoldsandshivery.com
