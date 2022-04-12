Ruth Gola, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully on April 8, 2022 at 100 and a half years of age at Evergreen Estates Retirement Community. She was the wife of Edward Gola who died in 2016. Born in Apshawa, NJ, she was one of five children of the late John and Lillie Weaver.
Ruth retired from First Union Bank as a department manager. Prior to that she had worked as a secretary for the American Hard Rubber Company in Butler, NJ.
Surviving is a daughter and son-in-law, Barbara and Ronald McCloud of Lancaster; two nieces, Karen Klepeis and Heather Petrollese; and two nephews, Scott Lenz and Charles Bailey.
Barbara and Ron would like to thank the staff at Evergreen Estates for the excellent and compassionate care they gave to Ruth.
Ruth will be laid to rest at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery alongside her husband Eddie. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA
