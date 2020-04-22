Ruth G. Watson, 97, of Lancaster, PA passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Conestoga View in Lancaster. She was born in Lancaster, the daughter of the late George W. and Emma Mae (Fisher) Gunzenhauser. Ruth was the wife of the late Donald J. Watson.
She worked as a secretary and receptionist for Bearings Company of America, B.B. Martin Lumber, and Slaymaker Lock of Lancaster. Mrs. Watson enjoyed gardening, raising house plants, and loved her cats.
Ruth is the last of her immediate family; she is survived by several nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death were her siblings.
Services will be private; burial will be in Conestoga Memorial Park in Lancaster.
In lieu of flowers contributions in her name to Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Hwy. East, Lancaster, PA 17602.
