Ruth G. Snyder, 88, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Saturday, January 8, 2022 in Bethlehem, PA. Born Wednesday, November 22, 1933 in Conoy Twp., she was the daughter of the late Norman and Mary (Fry) Gruber. She was married 42 years to Willis J. Snyder who passed away in January 1999.
Ruth was employed 20 years with Engle Printing in Elizabethtown. She loved going to church, and enjoyed baking and gardening. She was a hard worker and loved most spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Ruth is survived by a daughter Patsy A. Snyder of Elizabethtown; five sons: Allen W. Snyder of Elizabethtown; David L. Snyder and wife Jana of Quakertown; Ray N. Snyder of Lancaster; Stephen E. Snyder of Mount Joy and Barry L. Snyder of Panama; seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren. She was the last of her siblings.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens, 845 Laurel Hill Road, Columbia, PA 17512 at 12:30 PM. Viewing will take place at Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 from 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM.
