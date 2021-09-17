Ruth G. Shultz, 85, of Brethren Village, passed away Tuesday, September 14, 2021. Born in Willow Street, PA, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Emma (Freidly) Goss. She was the loving wife of Glenn A. Shultz with whom she shared 65 years of marriage.
She was a 1953 graduate of Penn Manor High School. Ruth spent most of her life raising and caring for her family. She and her husband co-founded the Triple J Mobile Home Park in 1967. She enjoyed shopping, golfing, card playing, and entertaining family and friends at their second home in Sarasota, FL.
In addition to her husband Glenn, she is survived by a daughter, Janis Miller, wife of Michael of Ephrata; two sons, Jeffrey Shultz, husband of Debra of Strasburg and Jere Shultz of Akron. Also surviving are seven grandchildren; Marc, Karly, Andrew, Jennifer, Stephanie, Jordan, Megan, thirteen great grandchildren and a sister, Shirley Stauffer wife of Wayne of Lititz. She was preceded in death by a brother, Samuel Goss and sister, Betty Harnish.
Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, September 20, 2021, at Lancaster Church of the Brethren, 1601Sunset Ave., Lancaster, PA 17601. Meet and greet the family will be from 10:00 to 11:00 AM. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ruth's memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125, American Cancer Society, 314 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17603 or to the church at the above address. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com