Ruth G. Hollinger, 91, of East Petersburg, PA, formerly of Manheim and State College, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday morning, September 21, 2020 at Virtua Marlton Hospital in Marlton, NJ following a brief illness while visiting her daughter and family. Born in Manheim, she was the daughter of the late Chester H. and Edna K. Showers George. She was the wife of the late Carl B. Hollinger who died in 1974 after 21 years of marriage. Ruth and Carl moved to State College in 1959 when he accepted employment at Penn State University.
Ruth was also employed by Penn State University for 23 years and retired in 1989 as secretary to the chairman of the astronomy department. While living in State College, she joined the United Methodist Church where she served as pianist and Sunday school teacher. Following retirement, Ruth returned to Lancaster County and rejoined her home church, Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church, in Manheim in 1990.
She is survived by a daughter, Carol H., wife of Richard E. Moyer, of Mount Laurel, NJ; a granddaughter, Megan A. Moyer, wife of Kevin Rafferty, of Somerville, NJ; and a sister, Doris G. Obetz of Lancaster. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Betty G. Brandt.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 11:30 AM at Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church, 48 Market Square, Manheim, PA 17545 with Pastor Jeff Schell officiating. There will be no public viewing. The family will receive guests at the church on Monday morning from 10:30 AM until the time of the service. Masks and social distancing are required. Private interment will be in Chiques Cemetery, Manheim. Please omit flowers. If desired, contributions may be made in her memory to Trinity E.C. Church or to Manheim Historical Society, 88 South Grant Street, Manheim, PA 17545. To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
A living tribute »