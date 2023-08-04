Ruth Frey, 88, of Mount Joy, passed away peacefully on August 2, 2023, at Lancaster Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She will be missed by her brother Harry and his wife Carolyn of Manheim and numerous nephews, nieces, great-nephews, and great-nieces.
Ruth was a member of Mount Joy Church of God. She enjoyed going out to eat and watching tv, especially Fox News. She also enjoyed visiting her numerous family and friends.
Born in Mount Joy, she was the daughter of the late Oscar and Dorothy (Boyce) Frey. She was also predeceased by three brothers: Marlin, Charles, and Eugene Frey, and a sister Judith Wagner.
A Memorial service will take place at Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc. 16 E. Main St., Mount Joy, PA 17552, on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will follow the service at East Donegal Township Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Mount Joy Church of God, 30 E. Main St., Mount Joy, PA 17552.