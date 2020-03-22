Ruth Frey Buckwalter

Ruth F. Buckwalter, 64, of Lititz, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Hospice & Community Care surrounded by her family, following her journey with cancer. She was the daughter of the late Christian and Susan (Frey) Barley.
She is survived by her husband James "Reid" Buckwalter of 41 years. They were married on November 18, 1978 and raised four beautiful children on their Lititz family farm.
She was born and raised in Lancaster County and graduated from Penn Manor High School in 1974.
Ruth was a long-time member of Grace Church in Lititz where she also volunteered with the nursery ministry. She was a charter member of Farm Women Society #33. She also enjoyed volunteering at The Heart of Lancaster UPMC - Lititz Hospital.
Her hobbies included hiking, cooking, and spending time with her husband, four children, and nine grandchildren. Over the past two years she enjoyed spending time at the family cabin in English Center, PA where she became an avid ping pong champion.
She and Reid enjoyed a 3-week hiking trip in 2018. They completed 130 miles of the Haute Trail in Switzerland.
Surviving in addition to her husband Reid are four children, a son, James "Whit" Buckwalter, of Lititz and three daughters, Rebecca Charles, wife of Michael, of Manheim, Amanda Turner, wife of Gregory, of Manheim, Sarah Marchinski, wife of Alonso, of Doylestown, nine grandchildren, Reese, Trent, Adalyn, Gabriel, Blake, Myles, Alonso, Jeremiah, and Paul. She is also survived by four siblings, Mildred Nissley, of Columbia, Esther Glick, of Mountville, Roy Barley, of Manheim, and Ralph Barley, of East Petersburg.
A private family viewing and graveside service will take place at East Petersburg Mennonite Cemetery this week. There will be a Memorial Service announced at a future date which will be held at Grace Church in Lititz.
Memorial contributions may be made to Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute, 2102 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601. Please extend a condolence from the convenience of your home on Ruth's obituary page which will also contain a memorial video tribute. SnyderFuneralHome.com
