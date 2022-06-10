Ruth F. Glick, 94 formerly of Manor Township passed away Saturday, June 4, 2022 at ProMedica Nursing and Rehab. She was born in Manor Township on Sept. 3, 1927, the daughter of the late Jonas A. and Edith R. Frey. She was the wife of Robert B. Glick who predeceased her in 1993.
Ruth was a member of Creswell E.C. Church. She was employed at Millersville University for 25+ years. She was a member of ABWA.
She is survived by her children; Judy Palatella of Cascade, Maryland, Beverly O'Leary of Suffield, CT, Joan Albright of Lancaster, Robert Glick of Topanga Canyon, CA and Lori Jones of Lancaster; 9 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son Dale and grandson John Albright.
Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be held in the Creswell EC Cemetery, Conestoga. Memorial remembrances may be made in Ruth's memory to her church, Creswell EC Church, 1165 Letort Road, Conestoga, PA 17516. For other information please call 717-872-1779 or to submit an online condolence visit www.MelanieScheidfh.com.
Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors &
Cremation Services
Conestoga & Lancaster
A living tribute »