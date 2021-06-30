Ruth Evelyn Nigro, 88, of Bellefonte, PA and formerly of Gordonville, PA went to be with her Lord and Savior on June 25, 2021. Born and raised in Mountain View, OK she was the daughter of John and Emma (Troub) Berry and the loving wife of Anthony John Nigro for over 50 years.
She was an active member of the Lancaster Church of the Nazarene serving as a Sunday School teacher for many years and a board member. She enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing, and spending time with friends and family especially her granddaughters. She was an avid gardener and beautiful flower gardens graced her home.
She is survived by a son, Thomas, Bellefonte, PA; a daughter, Darlene (Glenn) Davis , Emporium, PA; a son, John (Pat) Bankus, Willow Street, PA; sisters, Karen (Lee) Partridge and Bessie (Vernon) Ratliff, Carnegie, OK; and granddaughters, Megan and Emma. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Kenneth, Duane, Dawson, Bobby, and James Berry and a sister, Maxine Williams.
A memorial service will be held on July 10, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the Lancaster Church of the Nazarene, 2150 New Holland Pike, Lancaster, PA. Burial will follow the service at the St. John's United Methodist Cemetery, Paradise, PA.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ruth's memory to Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607. samaritanspurse.org
