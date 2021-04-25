Ruth Eshelman Zimmerman

Ruth Zimmerman, 74, of Boxborough, Massachusetts, formerly of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, died peacefully at home April 15, 2021. She is survived by her husband of 24 years, Simon C. W. Bunyard, his children, Andrew W. Bunyard and Alexis L. Bunyard, and her sisters Anne Malone Zimmerman and Mary Claire Zimmerman; she is predeceased by her brother, Thomas Malone Zimmerman, Jr.
Born December 2, 1946, to Thomas Malone Zimmerman and Clara May Musser Eshelman Zimmerman of Lancaster, Ruth attended The Lancaster Country Day School, and was graduated from Westtown School in 1964. She received a bachelor's degree from Ohio Wesleyan University and masters degrees in education and administration as a teacher for the blind from Boston College and from California State University; she was certified as a teacher of the blind by Perkins School for the Blind.
In 1979 she formed the Ryder Zimmerman Ryder Company with James and Rosaria Ryder to run residential homes for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, retiring in 2016. In 1987 they purchased RZR Ace Hardware, a hardware, lumber, and grain business in Waldoboro, Maine. She became a director of the nonprofit Boxborough Conservation Trust in 2001 and served as its treasurer from 2003 until 2020.
Ruth was devoted to her friends and family, and cherished her time with them. She will be sadly missed.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Healing Garden Cancer Support Center in Harvard, MA, (https://healinggardensupport.org/donate/) or to The Boxborough Conservation Trust (https://bctrust.org/donate/).