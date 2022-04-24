Ruth Ellen Sweitzer, 88, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 14th, 2021 at her home in Moorpark, California. A 1951 graduate of the former East Donegal High School, Ruth trained as a Registered Nurse at Lancaster General Hospital, graduating in 1954. She worked as an Emergency Room nurse at Culver City Hospital, California, an Operating Room nurse at Roswell Park Memorial Institute in Buffalo, New York, and an Occupational Health Nurse at Wyeth Laboratories in Marietta, Pennsylvania.
Born near Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late John Frank Moreland and Mary Ellen (Moyer) Moreland. She was married for 50 years to Donald M. Sweitzer, who passed away in 2005. Ruth is survived by two sons, Keith R. married to Debra A. (Prosser) Sweitzer, and Karl E. Sweitzer, both of Moorpark, California; and daughter Karen R. Sweitzer, of Camarillo, California; five grandchildren, David married to Elizabeth (Isgrig), Jason married to Angela (Ng), Kurt married to Megan (Freer), Kellye, and Kate Sweitzer, and seven great-grandchildren, Joshua, Nathan, Abigail, Noah, Jessica, Joseph, and Trevor Sweitzer.
While raising the children in the Buffalo, New York area, Ruth served with Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts. At various Lutheran churches she sang in choir, played hand bells, and directed youth musicals. After relocating to her parents' farm outside of Maytown, Pennsylvania, at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church Ruth sang in choir, directed chime choirs, worked on many committees, and served on the Church Council. She was very active with the Maytown Historical Society. She spent the past decade living in California, close to her children and family. At Faith Lutheran Church, Moorpark, California, she served in Altar Guild, and sewed with Stitchin' for Missions in Simi Valley, California. Ruth served as a docent and librarian for the Stagecoach Inn Museum in Newbury Park, California. She traveled throughout Europe, Australia, Canada, the Holy Land, and the United States, and enjoyed cats, dogs, gardening, baking, puzzles, and playing cards.
A Memorial Service honoring Ruth's life will be held at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 11 North Queen St., Maytown, on Saturday, April 30th at 11 AM with the Reverend James S. Anderson officiating, followed by interment in Maytown Union Cemetery. There will be no visitation prior to the service, however Ruth's family will greet relatives and friends afterwards in the Fellowship Hall of St. John's Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ruth's name may be made to the Maytown Historical Society, P.O. Box 293, Maytown, PA 17550, or the Heritage Oak Campaign at the Stagecoach Inn Museum, 51 South Ventu Park Rd., Newbury Park, CA 91320.