Ruth Ellen Roda, 87, of Mountville/Columbia, passed away peacefully on September 16, 2023 at St. Anne's Retirement Community. She was married 62 years before her husband, Dominic "Mick", passed away in 2019. She was the daughter of the late Paul and Ruth Helm.
Ruth graduated from Lancaster Catholic High School, class of 1954. She worked a variety of secretarial jobs, including at the St. Joseph's School of Nursing. She also worked at Gerz Nurseries. Ruth enjoyed time with her family, friends, and classmates. She enjoyed doing artwork, especially watercolors, some of which were displayed at local art shows. She also liked Brit coms on TV. Ruth and Mick had a boat at Long Level for many years. She loved her boxer dogs and spending time with her granddaughter.
Ruth is survived by her son, Michael, husband of Jane Roda; her granddaughter, Emily Roda; and her siblings, Beverly Wiseman, of Columbia, Tim Helm, of Lancaster, Tom Helm, of Colorado, Jeanne Farrell (New York), and Steve Helm (Columbia).
There will be a graveside memorial service for Ruth at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Anne's Retirement Community, 3952 Columbia Avenue, Columbia, PA 17512, would be sincerely appreciated. Arrangements by Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home. www.clydekraft.com