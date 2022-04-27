Ruth Ellen (Beckett) VanOrmer went home to her Lord and Savior on Friday, April 8, 2022, at The Glen in Willow Valley Communities, Willow Street. Ruth was born, July 29, 1925, in Glenolden, PA, to the late John Henry & Beatrice Sparks Beckett. Her stepmother was the late Mary Hagerty Beckett. Ruth was married for almost 70 years to the love of her life, the late David Dale VanOrmer. Their four children are Mary Ellen (Scott) Kennedy, Steve (Darlene Shenk), Beth (Michael) Novak and Stuart; with grandchildren Laurie, Lindsey, Hunter, Hudson, Annie, Mike, Chris, Becky, Emily, and Isaac; and seventeen great-grandchildren.
Ruth graduated from Glen-Nor High School, Glenolden, PA, and from Lankenau Hospital Training School for Nurses. Prior to having children, she worked as a nurse at Lancaster Osteopathic Hospital and later at Old Mill Bible Camp. Ruth's life blessed many with her love, service, and creativity. For 25 years she led the 23-year-old nursery at Calvary Church and helped start the Blue Smocker volunteer teams at Calvary Fellowship Homes. For over 50 years she was part of a mothers' prayer group and Bible study.
She and David travelled through parts of the United States leading Enriched Living Workshops (Verna Birkey's ministry-film version). While at Willow Valley she enjoyed concerts, flower arranging, gardening, making wonderful new friends, and travelling. However, Ruth's greatest joy was that of being a grandmother: faithfully praying for her grandchildren, planning thoughtful celebrations (picnics, tea parties, nature trips, etc.), and joyfully participating in their activities and lives. Her artistic skills blessed family and friends with handmade creations: homemade doll clothes, painted doll furniture, folk art painted Noah's arks, annual Christmas cards, painted cat rocks and many more artistic treasures.
Ruth indeed charmed all with her love and quick wit. She is greatly missed, but we rejoice she is now with Jesus.
A private service and burial have been held.
Lampeter Funeral Group
A living tribute »