Ruth Elizabeth Goshert, 95, of Akron, passed away on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital surrounded by loved ones.
Ruth was born in Akron to the late Edgar Keens and Vera Mae (Stephan) Binkley and was the wife of the late W. Richard Goshert who passed away in 2013.
She was a member of Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Ruth worked for the US Postal Service before retiring. She enjoyed camping in her RV at Thousand Trails Campground every summer. Ruth also enjoyed baking, cooking, sewing, and restoring old dolls that she sent to foreign countries for the children. Both Ruth and her husband shared a love for their schnauzer dogs over the years and the love for the Mummers.
Ruth is survived by her son, Richard S. Goshert of Lebanon; daughter-in-law, Teri Goshert of Ephrata; two granddaughters, Stephanie A. Goshert, Sarah E Goshert; and a great-granddaughter, Hailey E. Rathkey.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Anne Denise Goshert and three sisters, Beulah Eshleman, Dorothy Groff and Mary Jane Fassnacht.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, September 11, 2021, from 10 to 11 AM at Stradling Funeral Home, 30 North Ninth Street, Akron, followed by funeral services at 11:00 AM. Masks are optional. Interment will take place in the Lincoln Cemetery.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
