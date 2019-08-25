Ruth Eleanor Herr Doolittle Powers, Faithful and Devoted Servant

Ruth Eleanor Herr Doolittle Powers of Lancaster, PA, age 82, was welcomed into the loving arms of her Great God and Heavenly Father after a 4 year battle with cancer, on August 24th, 2019, surrounded at home by her beloved family. Born December 23, 1936 in Lancaster, PA she was the daughter of the late Robert Christian Herr and Sarah Letitia (Reese) Herr.
She was the faithful and devoted wife of the late Lt. Col. Marvin Powers for 19 years, and was previously married to the late Charles E. Doolittle. She was a mother, stepmother, daughter, sister, aunt, grandmother, great grandmother, neighbor, and friend to many. Ruth prayed faithfully for her large circle of family and friends.
Ruth's purpose in life was to bring honor and glory to Jesus Christ, to whom she surrendered her life as a teenager. Her greatest desire was for others to have the same peace, joy, and the assurance of eternal life through her Lord and Savior.
Ruth continually showed hospitality by opening her heart and home to anyone the Lord placed in her path. She loved her neighbors at Regent's Park, where she started and led multiple Bible studies, a Social Committee and organized frequent picnics and bus trips to NYC. She was an active member and former deaconess at Westminster Presbyterian Church, where she is remembered for her faithful attendance and continued joyfulness. Prior to that Ruth worshiped for many years with Marvin at Lancaster Christian and Missionary Alliance Church.
Ruth and Marvin founded American Home Life International (AHLI), a ministry and homestay program for international students which provides both educational and cultural experiences as well as the opportunity for students to hear the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Ruth served as President of AHLI from 1981 to 2006. She hosted hundreds of students in her home for more than 50 years and traveled extensively to Japan and other countries, leading tours to American host families. She was a compelling speaker to students in international high schools and colleges about the many AHLI opportunities.
Ruth served as a Board Member of Millersville International House, Streams of Water, Inc. and American Home Life International, Inc. In 1988, Ruth received the American Christian Patriot Award from Dayspring Christian Academy. Ruth loved the arts and often attended the Lancaster Symphony Orchestra, Fulton Theatre, and Broadway shows in NYC. She enjoyed entertaining frequently, and when not traveling to visit close friends and family around the world, there was usually a friend or guest enjoying her company. She loved to read, spend time with family and friends at the beach, and loved to play Scrabble and Words with Friends!
Ruth graduated from Penn Manor High School in 1954, the Pennsylvania State University in 1958 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in English and Social Studies, and completed coursework in graduate studies at Millersville University. She was a high school English teacher from 1977 to 1981 at Penn Manor High School. Prior to that she taught in several other school districts, including York Suburban HS, Ben Lippen HS, Asheville, NC and Blue Ridge HS, Milford, PA.
Ruth is survived by her four children; David (Sue) Doolittle, Columbia, PA, Dr. Daniel (Pam) Doolittle, Carbondale, IL, Cindy (Mark) Witmer, Ephrata, PA and Douglas (Sarah), Doolittle, Richmond, VA.
She is also survived by her step-children; Marvin C. (Mary) Powers, Rogersville, TN, Charles (Cathy) Powers, Boulogne St. Mer, France, Linda L. (Jeff) Harnish, Laura L. Schanz, and Lydia L. Herr, all of Lancaster, John Paul J. (Tammy) Powers, Ephrata, PA, Lois L. (David) Holland, Menlo, GA, Anthony W. (Yuko) Powers, Elizabethtown, PA. She was preceded in death by her stepdaughter LaVonda L. (Bob) Popish, Jr., Ringtown, PA and stepson-in-law, Terry T. Schanz, Lancaster, PA.
Ruth was very blessed by a total of 40 Grandchildren and 46 Great-Grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her twin grandsons, Caleb and Andrew Doolittle and step-grandson, Joshua C. Powers, Afghanistan.
Ruth remained close friends to her four siblings; Sally Alecxih (Peter, Sr.), Columbia, PA, Helen Sisco (Harold), Lancaster, PA, Nancy MacNamara (Michael) Birmingham, AL, and brother, C. Willis (Martha) Herr, Marathon, FL, as well as to her 17 nieces and nephews and their extended families.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, August 31st from 6-8:00 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2151 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, PA. A memorial service will take place at the church at 4 p.m. on Sunday, September 1st, followed by food and fellowship with the family. Reverend William Davies and Dr. John Light will be officiating. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ruth's Memory can be made to American Homelife International "Ruth & Marvin Powers Trust Fund" at www.amhomelife.org to provide educational scholarships, especially for the children of Christian workers; or to Bible Centered Ministries International- designated for "Chuck & Cathy Powers" www.bcmintl.org. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com