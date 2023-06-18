Ruth Eleanor Hartzler Martin, 88, took her last breath, Friday, June 16, 2023 at Landis Homes. She was born at home in Wakarusa, IN, the oldest child and daughter of the late Roy and Katie (Lichty) Hartzler.
Ruth graduated from Wakarusa High School and then Goshen College with a BSN in 1956. She spent three years in Pakis/Taju, Java, Indonesia, with the Mennonite Central Committee from 1959 to 1962, travelling around the world by ship. She worked in nursing - ob-gyn, psychiatry and nursing administration for over 50 years.
She and Jay W. Martin married in August 1968 in CA. They met while both were working at Kings View Hospital, Reedley, CA. She became director of in-service education in 1968 and director of nursing in 1969 at Centre Community Hospital, Bellefonte, now Mt. Nittany Medical Center, State College. She completed her MSN in nursing administration at Penn State University in 1979. In 1988, she became director of nursing at Philhaven Hospital, Lebanon PA. She also worked at Inglis House in Philadelphia and part-time at Landis Homes prior to her retirement.
She was involved in the National Organization of Nurse Executives and the Pennsylvania Chapter during her nursing administration career. She served as secretary of the PA Chapter for one term. Throughout her nursing career and into retirement, she was an active member of the Mennonite Nurses Association and the subsequent Mennonite Health Association, serving on the board and as president of each organization. She was always involved in her local Mennonite Church and became the first female chair of University Mennonite Church in State College. She served on the pastoral team at Community Mennonite Church of Lancaster. In addition to her local involvements, she served 12 years on the Board of Mennonite Mutual Aid, now Everence.
Ruth was a very caring person and worked to understand people who felt they were different and were marginalized by society. She was the first straight person to serve on the Brethren/Mennonite Council (BMC) for LGBTQ+ Interests. Friendly and outgoing, she had a gift for making people comfortable. She and Jay enjoyed traveling together and meeting new people. They have been to Europe and to Indonesia and many places in the U.S. She and Jay also enjoyed cooking together and entertaining friends in their home.
She is survived by two sisters, Freda (Paul) Friesen (CA) and Isabelle (John) Blough (KS); two brothers, David (Mary) Hartzler (TN) and Dwight (Margaret) Hartzler (FL), and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Mary "Marty" Hartzler, and a brother, Phil Hartzler.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Jay and Ruth Hartzler Martin Nursing Scholarship at Goshen College, 1700 S. Main Street, Goshen, IN 46526; Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster PA 17601; or Landis Homes Caring Fund, 1001 E. Oregon Road, Lititz, PA 17543.
