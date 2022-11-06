Ruth Eileen Hammell Lefever 1934 - 2022

Ruth E. Hammell (Lesley) Lefever, 88, of Kirkwood, PA, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, 31 October 2022, at home with family. She was born on 14 March 1934 in Camden, NJ. She was the daughter of the late Reeve H. Hammell and Mary (Penhallow) Hammell of West Collingswood, NJ.
She attended Collingswood Senior High School. She then attended Penn State University and received a degree in general science and home economics. While at Penn State, she met and married Hugh Lesley. They moved to the farm in southern Lancaster County to start a family and for her to teach in the Oxford, PA, school district. She taught for 27 years in the Oxford and Solanco school systems.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her twin brother Rodney, her brother Robert, her sister Jean, her first husband, Hugh Lesley, and her second husband, James Lefever. She is survived by her four children, Kenneth Lesley (and Catherine Osman), Karen Lesley (and Ronald Rice), Eileen Scotten (and Michael Godra), and Peter Lesley. She has five grandchildren, David Lesley, Sarah Osman Lesley, Dwayne Hugh Scotten, R. Christopher Scotten, and Cheyenne Lesley. She has five great-grandchildren, Tyler Scotten, Jared Scotten, Landon Scotten, Olivia Scotten, and Sydney Fey.
Ruth was a life member of the Union Presbyterian Church. She directed the Junior Choir for 15 years. She sang in the Senior Choir, supported the church's bookkeeping as treasurer, and was always available to support the church's many ministries. She was an active member of the community. She belonged to the Soroptimist Club and the Octoraro Art Association. Her art was her passion. She enjoyed teaching arts and crafts to anyone who wanted to learn.
She and Hugh built their house starting in 1960 from a picture she saw in Better Homes and Gardens. She was a self-taught house designer and stone mason laying all the stones in the house herself with assistance from her husband and children.
Ruth loved to travel. She had close friends in France and traveled to southeast Asia with her son and daughter-in-law.
The cancer that finally claimed her life started when she was 42 years old. She never let cancer control her. Despite its many returns, she always kept a positive attitude.
Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Union Presbyterian Church, 5637 Street Rd., Kirkwood, PA, where friends and family may visit from 1011 AM. Interment will be in Union Cemetery.
Arrangements are being handled by the Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc., Oxford, PA.
