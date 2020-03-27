Ruth E. Yoder

Ruth Eleanor Yoder, 82, of Intercourse, died Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at her home after a 5 month illness.
Born in Martindale, she was a daughter of the late Harry and Alta (Shirk) Good.
The eldest of eight children, Ruth was often in charge of her siblings when her mother and father would do church visits. Family was very important to her and she enjoyed family reunions and researching genealogy. After graduating from college with a degree in Elementary Education, she taught school in Michigan and then in Indiana. While in Indiana she met her husband, Jim, to whom she was married for 51 years. They moved to Pennsylvania in 1969 to be closer to family. She enjoyed reading and writing poems and articles and journaled regularly. Several of her articles have been published.
Surviving in addition to her husband is a son, Gordon (Brenda) Yoder; 2 grandchildren, Harrison and Violet Yoder; and 7 siblings, Donald (Linda) Good, Ken (Mildred) Good, Joyce McFadden, Carol (John) Groff, Marlin (Jane) Good, Michael (Karen) Good, and Leonard (Jean) Good.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment will be in the Petra Memorial Park.
