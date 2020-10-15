Ruth E. Workman, 95, of Coolspring, passed away on Monday, October 13, 2020. She was the wife of the late Ted N. Workman, who passed away on March 30, 1993. She was born in Uniontown, daughter of the late Michael and Anna Snyder Eski. Ruth was a Weigh Master/Office Manager for Martin-Marietta, Corp., Coolspring Plant (now Coolspring Stone Supply) for 16 years before her retirement. She was a member of Community United Methodist Church and enjoyed crocheting, her grandchildren, who referred to her as "Bubba", crossword and puzzle books, and Dudas Farm Produce.
She is survived by her sons: Teddy Workman, Terry (Nancy) Workman, Nelson (Debbie) Workman, and Greg (Dolly) Workman. Her four grandchildren: Brent, Christine, Holly and Reilly. One great-granddaughter: Amber. She is the last of her immediate family. Ruth was preceded in death by 10 brothers and sisters.
The Viewing will be at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 114 West Main St., Mountville on Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. The Funeral Service will be held at the Jerome W. Shell Funeral Home, 164 South Mount Vernon Avenue, Uniontown on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at 7:00 P.M. Viewing will be from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Interment in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to a favorite charity of one's choice. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralshomes.com