Ruth E. Wigley

Ruth Elizabeth (Fuller Mace) Wigley, 101, formerly of Ephrata, PA, passed away on the morning of Thursday, April 14, 2022 at Green Hills Manor, Reading, PA.
Ruth was born on February 10, 1921 in Brooklyn, NY to the late Clarence and the late Sara Fuller. She was preceded in death by her husband Walter G. Wigley and her son Raymond E. Mace and brother Franklin W. Fuller.
The family moved from New York to PA in 1974. After Walter retired, they joined the Ephrata Golden Years and enjoyed many years with friends traveling around the country. Their favorite was Wildwood, NJ.
She was a devoted mom and wife, she always said "I'm not working outside the home until my last child graduates high school", which was 1976. Ruth then worked several years at the Kids Outlet in Ephrata.
The couple were both involved with the Ephrata Railroad Station and caboose. Ruth enjoyed crocheting, reading, and doing the puzzles in the daily newspapers which she continued to do till shortly before her death.
Ruth was a devout Christian and was involved in her home church in NY and continued to be involved with the First United Methodist Church, Ephrata.
Ruth is survived by her daughters, June (wife of Ronald) Armstrong and Elizabeth Gephart, daughter-in-law Jennie C. (widow of Raymond), 9 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and 9 great-great-grandchildren, 2 nieces, and 1 nephew.
Funeral services will be held at Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, 100 W. Main St., Ephrata, PA 17522 on Tuesday, April 26 at 10:30 a.m. Friends will be received before the service from 9:30 to 10:30.
Place of interment will be Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, E. Hanover Twp., PA.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Green Hills Manor, 10 Tranquility Lane, Reading, PA 19607.
To offer condolences, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com