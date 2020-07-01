Ruth E. Vickers, 89, of Lancaster, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020 at Legend of Lancaster. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late James M. and Dorothy (Solidan) Erb. She was the loving wife of the late Virden E. Vickers, with whom she shared 54 years of marriage until his passing in 2003.
Ruth was a dedicated employee of 17 years at Kellogg's where she worked in production. In her free time Ruth enjoyed to crochet and knit. She and Earl enjoyed taking trips to Europe, Florida, and the New England States. Ruth always looked forward to family gatherings and picnics where she could spend time with her grandchildren. Ruth served as the secretary for the Kellogg's Retirement Group.
Ruth is survived by her children Jere Vickers, husband of Jacqueline, of Willow Street, Jeffrey Vickers, husband of Karen, of Pequea, and her sister Shirley Fritz, of Lancaster. In addition to her husband and parents she is preceded in death by her son James E. Vickers and her sister Miriam Kreider.
A viewing will be held at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home, 441 N. George St., Millersville, on Friday, July 3, 2020 from 10:00-10:30AM, a funeral service officiated by Pastor Mark Thiboldeaux will begin at 10:30. Interment in Conestoga Memorial Park will immediately follow the service. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Ruth's name to The Alzheimer's Association, 706 Rothsville Rd. #8504, Lititz, PA 17543. To send an online condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com