Ruth E. Stockton

Ruth E. (Atkins) Stockton, 93, of Lancaster, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020. Born in Lancaster, PA she was the daughter of the late Carrie (Rudy) and Albert Atkins. She was the loving wife to the late Albert V. Stockton.
Ruth was a member of Millersville Bible Church. She enjoyed bingo and crocheting. She enjoyed cooking and was known for her chicken pot pie and roast. Most of all, she cherished spending time with her family.
She is survived by her children: Brenda J. Lowery of Bausman and Donna Campbell of Elizabethtown; 6 grandchildren, her siblings, Thelma Miller of Maytown and Robert Atkins of Columbia and many great-grandchildren and numerous great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be Live Streamed Friday, May 15, 2020 at 2PM on this obituary page. Interment will be held Riverview Burial Park.
