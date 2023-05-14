Ruth E. (Sipling) Becker, 97, of Rheems, passed away on Sunday, May 7, 2023 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born Monday, July 27, 1925 in Rheems, she was the daughter of the late Irvin and Elva (Myers) Sipling. She was married 51 years to Robert H. Becker who passed away in July 1996.
Ruth was a 50 plus year member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Elizabethtown. She was retired from the PA State Hospital in Elizabethtown, where she was employed as a secretary/bookkeeper. She was a Past Worthy Matron and member of the Order of Eastern Star, Chapter 407, Elizabethtown. Ruth was kind, caring and always eager to serve her family, friends, and community. She volunteered her time for many years through Eastern Star but was particularly fond of her time at The Children's Playroom at St. Paul's. She was a meticulous homemaker, a shrewd card player, a quiet yet strong willed and witty woman capable of handling her husband and any trial or tribulation life presented. Always a patient and gracious host she spent a lot of time entertaining with friends and welcoming her grandchildren for fun-filled weekend sleepovers. Ruth also loved to bake, and her cookies and applesauce were cherished by all.
Ruth is survived by two daughters: Donna R. Harclerode of Rheems and Jean M. Lee and husband Michael of Ashburn, VA; five grandchildren, six great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Ruth was predeceased by a son Jeffrey R. Becker and two sisters: Marian Raffensberger and Jean Chadwick.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 at 11:00 AM. Viewing will be from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment will take place at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery at 1:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Ruth's memory to St Paul's United Methodist Church. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com.