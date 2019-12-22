Ruth E. Shellenberger, 91, of Landis Homes Retirement Com-munity, Lititz, and formerly of Manheim, died on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy. Born in East Hempfield Township, she was the daughter of the late John A. and Anna E. Kauffman Krall. Ruth was the loving wife of W. Robert Shellenberger and they celebrated 73 years of marriage this past June. She was a member of Erisman Mennonite Church, Manheim, where she served with her husband as a trustee, treasurer, a youth advisor, and helped create service bulletins. She was also involved in the church's Sewing Circle. Ruth was a 1946 graduate of Lancaster Mennonite High School. After working beside her husband on the farm for nearly 40 years, she then went on to work in the office at Ranck Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning. Ruth volunteered her time at Mount Joy Gift & Thrift for over fifteen years. She had a love for traveling with her husband, snowmobiling, music, puzzles, and gardening.
Surviving are three sons: Dale K. husband of Patricia J. Bare Shellenberger, Bird-In-Hand, Dennis C. husband of Karen Hershey Shellenberger, Manheim, Daryl L. Shellenberger, Lancaster, three daughters: Barbara A. wife of J. Elvin Huber, Susan E. wife of Jay Smoker, Diane L. Stohler, all of Manheim, thirteen grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, and a sister-in-law, Lavera Krall, Boca Raton, FL. Preceding her in death are four children, Mildred A., Robert E., Ronald K., and Dean A. Shellenberger, and a brother, Jay Krall.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Ruth's memorial service at Landis Homes Retirement Community, WEST BETHANY CHAPEL, 1001 East Oregon Road, Lititz, on Friday, December 27, 2019, at 11:00 AM. Friends may visit with the family on Friday morning from 9:30 AM until the time of service. Those desiring may send contributions in Ruth's memory to Landis Homes Caring Fund, 1001 East Oregon Road, Lititz, PA 17543 or Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. Interment will be private in East Petersburg Mennonite Cemetery. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com.
