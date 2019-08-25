Ruth E. (Royer) Strother Mattingly, 96, of Lancaster passed away August 22, 2019 at Lancashire Hall. Her husband, the late Thomas Mattingly, passed away April 11, 1997. Ruth was born March 10, 1923, the daughter of the late Elam and Estella Royer.
Surviving are five children; Joanne Ramanno, wife of Jack; Mary Lou Creasy, wife of Michael; Kathryn Strother; Ann Mort, companion of Jeff Radcliffe; Harry Strother, married to Maxine. She was pre-deceased by a daughter, Ruthetta Tash. She is also survived by two siblings, Kathryn Potts and Marlin Royer; as well as 18 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.
She worked at Schick and retired from J. C. Penney's in Florida. She was a past volunteer at Lancaster General Hospital, an avid bowler, and a great square dancer. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Rohlandfh.com