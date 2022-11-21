Ruth E. (Martin) Rutt, 81, of New Holland, passed away on November 18, 2022 at Fairmount Homes.
Born in Ephrata, she was the daughter of the late Noah M. and Annie (Musser) Martin.
She was the loving wife of the late Elmer Groff Rutt, whom she married on January 16, 1960, and they shared sixty years of marriage until the time of his passing on September 12, 2020.
She was a member of Groffdale Mennonite Church (Weaverland Conference). She was a homemaker and enjoyed quilting and spending time with her family.
Ruth is survived by her children: Leonard husband of Marlene (Martin) Rutt of Ephrata, Clair husband of Janice (Weaver) Rutt of Lititz, Carl husband of Becky (Moyer) Rutt of Denver, and Matthew husband of Darla (Shirk) Rutt of Beavertown, and Karen wife of Luke Martin of Denver; seventeen grandchildren and thirty-four great grandchildren. Also surviving are her siblings: N. Eugene widower of Mabel (Good) Martin, Raymond S. husband of Mary (Hoover) Martin, Mervin L. husband of Verna (Redcay) Martin, Carl H. husband of Bebe (Summers) Martin, Clarence R. husband of Ruth (Stauffer) Martin, Edna widow of Clayton Horning and Lyman Sensening, Arlene widow of Clarence Weaver and Marian wife of Lawrence Martin.
In addition to her husband and her parents, she is predeceased by a daughter: Joyce Ann Rutt and grandchildren: Kristi Rutt and Conner Rutt.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at 2:30 PM at Groffdale Mennonite Church, 90 Groffdale Church Road, Leola, PA 17540 with Bishop Curvin Zimmerman officiating. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Martindale Fellowship Center, 352 Martindale Road, Ephrata, PA 17522. Interment will be held in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Groff High Funeral Home in New Holland is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
