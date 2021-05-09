Ruth E. Kaylor, 90, Elizabethtown, died Thursday, May 6, 2021 at ManorCare, Lancaster. She was the widow of Robert T. Kaylor and the daughter of the late Raymond B. and late Grace V. (Bosserman) Heisey. Surviving are sons Edward E., Elizabethtown, and Michael L. (Evelyn), Bainbridge; three grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; also, a brother, David I. Heisey, Lititz, and sisters Dorothy L. Hess, Millersville and Virginia L. Heisey, Long Island, NY. She was pre-deceased by a son, Dale R., a daughter, Linda Yetter, and two brothers, Paul R. and Robert K. Heisey.
Ruth was a member of Elizabethtown Church of the Brethren. Her employment years were spent at Jay Risser's Garment Co., Elizabethtown College, Donegal Industries and Engle Printing. Her hobbies were playing the piano, putting puzzles together, playing Scrabble, doing crossword puzzles and reading.
Private interment will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted with the Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 144 East High Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, 717-367-1380.
Memories and condolences may be shared at: www.Boyer-Elizabethtown.com
A living tribute »