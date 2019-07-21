Ruth E. Kapral Griffin

Ruth E. (Shook) Kapral Griffin died at her home in Lititz on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 after a lengthy illness. She was born in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. In addition to her husband, Rev. Jerry J. Griffin, she is survived by her children, Michael J. Kapral, Jr. (Maureen E.) of Henderson, NV; Marty Lynn Ahart (Joseph M.) of Lake Hopatcong, NJ and Mark D. Kapral (E. Courtney) of Annapolis, MD. Also, surviving is her step-daughter Anne M. Kapral (Vincent M.) of La Mesa, CA and step-son John W. Griffin (Amy) of Mooresville, IN. She had nine grandchildren and a sister.
Having graduated from a diploma school of nursing in Elmira, New York, she became a registered nurse, serving until her retirement.
A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 1 East First St., Corning, NY 14830 on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow in Hope Annex Cemetery.
The family asks in lieu of flowers or other remembrances, gifts in memory of Ruth may be made to Arnot Ogden Medical Center School of Nursing Alumni Association, L. D. Clute Educational Building, 600 Roe Avenue, Elmira, NY 14905 or to First Presbyterian Church, 1 East First Street, Corning, NY 14830 or to Golisano Children's Hospital's Memory Garden in Fort Myers, c/o Lee Health Foundation, P. O. Box 2218, Fort Myers, FL 33902-2218
Arrangements have been made through the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz PA. For online condolences and an extended life story please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com