Ruth E. Henry, 78, of Lancaster, passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Manor Care. She was the wife of the late Roger L. Henry, Sr. who passed away in 2009. She was born in Verga, NJ, daughter of the late Allen H. and Ruth E. Myers Bornmann. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, and baking.
Ruth is survived by her daughters: Patricia E. (Stephen A.) Kirsten, Lancaster, and Dianne K. (Richard G.) White, Landisville. Her step son: Roger L. (Kelly) Henry, Jr., Denver. Six grandchildren. Nine great-grandchildren. Brother: Eugene Bornmann. Sisters: Goddel Irving and Virginia Hewitt. She was preceded in death by her son: Roger E. Henry; brothers: Edgar, Joseph, and Stephen; and her sister: Beatrice.
The Funeral Service will be held at Living Hope Community Church, 2823 Columbia Ave., Lancaster on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Ron Ressler, officiating. Viewing from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Interment in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: the American Diabetes Association, 150 Monument Rd., Suite 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
