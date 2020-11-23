Ruth E. Groff, age 100, formerly of Christiana, passed away at Oak Leaf Manor South of Millersville, on Saturday, November 21, 2020. She was the wife of the late J. William "Bill" Groff, who passed away on September 18, 1992. She was born in Cochranville, daughter of the late S. Guy and Edna M. Work Miller. She was an active member of the Mt. Pleasant/Georgetown United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday School, was secretary of the Administrative Council, United Methodist Women, and the Board of Elections; she was also involved with the quilting group and with various other activities. She graduated from the former Parkesburg High School class of 1937 and then attended West Chester Teachers College. Ruth worked at the Hershey, M&N and LanChester Garment Factories. She helped her husband on the family farm, enjoying cooking and baking and being a farmer's wife. She was a member of the Cochranville Golden Agers. Ruth cooked the dinners for the Christiana Lions Club meetings for many years.
Surviving is a daughter Jean L. wife of Roy H. Bushong of Christiana, 7 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, 9 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by 2 sons: John W. and Daniel L. Groff, grandson Joseph Groff, 2 great-grandchildren: Kathryn Nicole Groff and Travis Scotten, 6 siblings: James, Frank Miller, Laura and Kathryn Varnes, Ada Short and Elizabeth Jean Miller.
Funeral service will take place from the Shivery Funeral Home, 111 Elizabeth Street, Christiana, PA, on Wednesday, December 2nd at 11 a.m. with a viewing time from 10 a.m. until time of service. Pastor Linda Harnish will be officiating. Interment will be in the Mt. Pleasant Methodist Cemetery. shiveryfuneralhome.com
