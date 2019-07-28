Ruth E. Goshkey, 89, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, PA, she was the daughter of the late James and Elizabeth Leonard Schlegelmilch and the wife of the Raymond G. Goshkey with whom she celebrated 63 years of marriage.
She was a member of Covenant United Methodist Church, Lancaster for over 30 years. Ruth enjoyed cooking, baking and being a homemaker. Being with her husband, eating out, shopping trips with friends, looking for fresh produce while taking rides thru Lancaster county were important to her.
In addition to her husband at home, she is survived by a son, John T. Goshkey of Lancaster, a daughter, Diane L., wife of Kevin Ritchey, Dillsburg, PA and three grandchildren: Justine, Julia and Michael. Also surviving are two brothers: Earl and Nelson Schlegelmilch. She was predeceased by a brother, Ralph.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to Ruth's Celebration of Life Funeral Service at Covenant United Methodist Church, corner of W. Orange & Mulberry Sts., Lancaster, PA on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with The Rev. Dr. Quentin E. Wallace officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service. Interment in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens, Columbia, PA.
Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions in Ruth's name may be made to The Dolly Kepner Music Fund, c/o Covenant United Methodist Church.
