Ruth E. Gabler, 84, of Lancaster, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, died at her home on Sunday, March 13, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Savannah, GA she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Jonnie Spitz. She was wife of the late Raymond G. Gabler who passed away in 2020.
Ruth cherished spending time with her family. She was a homemaker most of her life. Traveling the world with her husband she could always find a friend. She was a social butterfly and able to strike up a conversation with anyone. Her southern charm made people feel welcome in her home.
She is survived by three children, Dawn Fox (Ellwood Wagner) of Lancaster, Darlene Gabler of Lancaster and Raymond A. Gabler (Lee Gabler) of Columbia, MD; 4 grandchildren, Richard Fox (Kristie Fox) of Inwood, WV, Danielle Fox of Laurel, MD and Jared Gabler of Columbia, MD; 1 step grandchild Jason Wagner (Megan Wagner) and 2 great-grandchildren Layne Rinard and Lucas Fox both of Inwood, WV. Also surviving is a sister, M. Virginia Spitz of VA. She will be missed by family and friends.
Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Final resting place Savannah, GA. Ruth loved eagles; in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Eagle Foundation in her honor or Hospice and Community Care. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com