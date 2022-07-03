Ruth E. Diirner

Ruth Ellen (Allison) Diirner 92 of East Petersburg, PA. formerly of Mount Union, PA. went to be with the Lord on Saturday June 25th.
Ruth retired from Warner Lambert.
She is survived by three grandsons: Jacob (Heidi), Lee (Gina) Diirner, Jason, 16 great-grandchildren, 10 great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death of her children; Charles L. (Chuck) Diirner, Mary J. Diirner and grandson Charles M. (Chuck) Diirner.
Private services at the family's discretion. To leave an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneral Home.com
Plant a tree in memory of Ruth Diirner
A living tribute »
A living tribute »