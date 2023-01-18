Ruth E. DeWald, 89, longtime resident of Lititz, went to fly with the angels on Thursday, January 12, 2023. Born in Lititz, she was the daughter of the late William and Ardell (Kissinger) DeWald.
Ruth graduated from Lititz High School in 1951. She worked for Black & Decker, DeWalt and Boscov's for many years. Ruth was active in the USO for many years during war times.
She was a Gray Lady volunteer for many years for Red Cross at the Lancaster General Hospital. Ruth loved cats, donated to many non-profit organizations, and was in a lady's bowling league.
She is survived by 13 nieces and 1 nephew. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
