Ruth E. Courtney, 96 of Brethren Village, formerly of Ephrata, passed away Tuesday evening, November 19, 2019 at UPMC, Lititz. Born on October 18, 1923 in Newton, NJ she was the daughter of the late Day E. and Mary Elizabeth Smith Hixson. She was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, William M. Courtney who died on May 25, 2016.
Ruth was a charter member of the Ephrata Reformed Presbyterian Church where she retired as church secretary in 1989. Ruth received an associate degree in Business Administration from Rider College in New Jersey. She had worked for Amerigas in Ephrata in her earlier years.
She loved and was dedicated to her church and her family. She enjoyed her gardens. Ruth was kind, generous, and giving, a friend to everyone she knew.
Ruth will be deeply missed by her son, Jeffrey A. Courtney of Willow Street; daughters, Donna E., wife of Carl David Gholson of Scottsville, KY and Pamela S., wife of Andrew Brackbill of Lititz. Her grandchildren include Christopher, Ryan, William, Drew, Hannah and Olivia and great-grandchildren, Jocelyn and Andrew. She is survived by her sister, Doris Mitchell of Newton, NJ and was preceded in death by sisters, Eloise Smith and Freda Sovinee.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Ruth's memorial service on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 4PM from the Brethren Village, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA and also all are invited to attend Bill and Ruth's graveside service at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 10AM. Please omit flowers; memorial remembrances may be made in Ruth's memory to Ephrata Reformed Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Locust Street, Ephrata, PA 17522. For other information please call 717-393-1776 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors &
Cremation Services
Conestoga & Lancaster