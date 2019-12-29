Ruth E. Courtney, 96, of Brethren Village and formerly of Ephrata, passed away November 19, 2019.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Ruth's memorial service on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 4PM from the Brethren Village, Wolfe Auditorium, 6 Conestoga Drive, Lititz, PA (follow signs for the welcome center). Also, all are invited to attend Bill and Ruth's graveside service at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 10AM. For other information please call 717-393-1776. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services Conestoga & Lancaster
