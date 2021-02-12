Ruth E. Caraballo, of Bird-In-Hand, PA, passed peacefully at her home on Monday February 8, 2021. She was born December 14, 1962 in Ponce, Puerto Rico. She blessed us with 58 years.
Her presence will be cherished by a daughter: Doribeth Rodriguez companion of Freddy Nogueras; a son: Juan Carlos Marrero; six brothers: Josue Ortiz, Saul Ortiz, Neftali Ortiz, Misael Ortiz, Eleazin Ortiz, and Modesto "Daniel" Ortiz; three sisters: Dory Morales, Luz DeJesus, and Coleen Bitts; as well as eight grandchildren: Elias, Juan Carlos, Oliver, Estrella, Luna, Jeremy, Elanor, and Everett.
Ruth was a gracious and generous individual who dedicated many years to local nursing homes as a licensed CNA. Through the years she enjoyed traveling, gardening, and spending time with beloved family. She loved celebrating holidays especially Christmas. Known by many as the "Ice Cream Lady", Ruth and her husband were well known around town for operating an ice cream truck. She will forever be remembered for her endless love, bubbly personality, and wonderful smile. Ruth's presence "lit up the room" and will be greatly missed by all close to her.
Family and friends will be received Sunday February 14, 2021 at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home, 414 E. King Street Lancaster, PA from 1pm to 3pm. Memorial donations in Ruth's honor can be made to Hospice and Community Care, 4075 Old Harrisburg Pike, Mount Joy, PA 17552.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Modesto Ortiz-Lopez and Lucrecia Ortiz-Ortiz; beloved husband: Henry Caraballo; two brothers: Jose Ortiz and Benjamin Ortiz; and a sister: Sarah Spencer.
